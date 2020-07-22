Officials vow to raise two crore saplings at Vana Mahotsavam

Chittoor Member of Parliament N. Reddappa on Wednesday said that each and every household in the district should take part in the mission of Vana Mahotsavam, and come forward to achieve the target of planting two crore saplings in 2020.

Launching the 71st Vana Mahotsavam event at BNR Peta village of Chittoor Rural mandal, the MP said that Chittoor district was making rapid strides in afforestation and social forestry schemes. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had set a target of planting 20 crores saplings this year. In order to effectively fight global warming and rising pollution, it is the duty of every household in the State to plant at least ten saplings each. Officials should be at the forefront in carrying out this ambitious mission,” he said.

Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta said that an action plan is ready to involve all beneficiaries of house-pattas to be distributed on August 15.

Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry) G. Srinivasulu said that all the forest nurseries in Chittoor district were getting ready to raise the required number of saplings to meet the target. He said that the students and youth would be involved in the mission in a big way.

Chittoor MLA A. Srinivasulu, Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu and DFO (East) Narentheran were present.