Officials told to prepare report on Vijayawada-Masula highway widening project

The four-lane National Highway-65 is being expanded into a six-lane road  

August 18, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu has asked the officials to prepare a comprehensive project report for the expansion of the four-lane Machilipatnam-Vijayawada National Highway-65 into a six-lane road.  

Addressing a review meeting in Machilipatnam on August 17 (Thursday), Mr. Raja Babu said the officials should ensure that works on the drainage and bypass roads along the highway began immediately as the tenders had been finalised for them. He also asked them to ensure that the highway was properly lit at night to prevent accidents. 

Referring to the acquisition of land belonging to a mosque near Nidumolu along the highway, he said the expansion work had been halted temporarily as the mosque committee had approached the High Court.

“The State Waqf Board members will hold a meeting with the committee on August 18 (Friday) to work out a solution,” the Collector said, adding that they were ready to provide the required 100 acres for the multi-modal logistic park in Machilipatnam.

