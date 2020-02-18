Officials told to prepare layouts of house sites by Feb. 25

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Monday directed the Municipal Commissioners and Tehsildars to complete preparation of layout of the sites identified for distribution among the poor for housing facility by February 25.

In a video conference, Mr. Imtiaz has directed the officials to identify new sites in the event of any legal hurdle for the proposed sites. “The new list of the eligible families for the housing facility should be released on February 19, considering every eligible family for the house site following a field-level verification on the genuineness of the application,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

The Collector has directed the officials to include new families that engage in handloom weaving for the financial aid under the YSR Chenetha Hastham in the district. According to the officials of the Handloom Department, as many as 2,028 new applications for the financial aid have been received from Pedana, Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Nandigama, Pamarru and Tiruvuru mandals in the district.