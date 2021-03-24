Officials to enforce COVID safety measures strictly in view of spurt in cases

Police asked to penalise those found without masks in public places

With the increase in the incidence infections, the district COVID-19 Taskforce called for strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and safety rules at public places in Krishna district.

The district reported 63 new infections in the past day, highest in months, and has 308 active cases as of Tuesday morning.

District Collector and head of the taskforce A. Md. Imtiaz conducted a meeting with its members, including Joint Collectors, Sub-collectors and RDOs.

He said that the district saw the lowest infection tallies for a brief period but the infection rate has again increased at an alarming rate. He said officials and public were of the opinion that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended but the figures say otherwise.

He asked the police department to impose fines on persons who fail to wear a mask in public places.

COVID safety rules should be followed and enforced at schools, shopping malls, theatres, hospitals, hotels and other public places, he said.

He asked village and ward volunteers to provide the vaccine to eligible persons in their respective wards in the coming three weeks.

Meanwhile, the district administration is going to launch a 15-day awareness campaign in view of the rising cases.

The campaign will be conducted from March 24 to April 7 and all stakeholders will be sensitised regarding the measures to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.