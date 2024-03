March 27, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

District Collector K. Madhavilatha, on Wednesday, said that 3.2 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be procured in the 2024 Rabi season in East Godavari district. The paddy would be procured through the 231 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK). In a review meeting on the preparedness of the paddy procurement here, Ms. Madhavilatha has directed the officials to achieve the procurement target without any impact on the election preparations.