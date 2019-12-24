Officials take action to ensure 75% employment for locals in new industries

The Krishna district authorities have swung into action to ensure the implementation of 75% of employment opportunities for locals in the small and medium industries being set up in the district.

Last week, District Collector A.Md.Imtiaz said that all the clearances have been issued for setting up of 4,146 small and medium scale industries across the district through the single-window method.

The officials concerned, including the District Industries Department staff, were told to create awareness among the entrepreneurs to ensure 75% employment opportunities for the locals in their industries.

YSR Navodayam

Mr. Imtiaz has directed the authorities of District Rural Development Agency, Industries Department and other stakeholders to chalk out an action plan to revive the small and medium industries that suffer the losses.

“The State government will extend necessary assistance through the banks and other departments for a revival of the small and medium industries in operation under the YSR Navodayam. A six-month deadline has been set to revive the needy industries,” said Mr. Imtiaz.