Officials remove above 31,000 banners of political parties in Kakinada district 

March 26, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla, on Tuesday, said that above 31,000 banners of various political parties have been removed across the district as part of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of the 2024 general elections. The banners were erected by the political parties before the MCC had come into force. 

In an official release, Ms. Krithika added that cash and various goods worth ₹56.95 lakh have been seized during the raids in the district. As many as 41 complaints have been received for the postponement of the DSC examination for filling up the government teacher posts. However, they have been ignored.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

