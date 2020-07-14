Officials launch 'Operation Muskaan' in State

Officials of various government departments and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) launched 'Operation Muskaan' in the State on Tuesday.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court and under the guidance of Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, the week-long drive began today. It is aimed at tracing the missing children of other States, preventing child labour and bonded child labour and rescuing children engaged as domestic helps.

Teams comprising of Police, Revenue, Juvenile Welfare, Women Development and Child Welfare, Labour, Medical and Health and other departments raided hotels, garages, factories, houses, shops and other establishments since the dawn.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said 119 children, including 18 girls, belonging to different places, were rescued.

The police and staff of other departments conducted raids in Nuzvid, Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, Gudivada and Nandigama subdivisions and rescued the minors, the SP said

"Raids were conducted on shops, hotels, mechanic sheds and other hazardous industries in West Godavari, Nellore, Guntur, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Srikakulam and other districts," a CID officer monitoring the operation said.

Mr. Ravindranath said the drive was being carried out to prevent children from COVID-19, and appealed to the line departments to cooperate.

In West Godavari, 'Operation Muskaan' was being conducted in Jangareddygudem, Narsapuram, Eluru, Kovvur and Polavaram sub-divisions, SP K. Narayan Naik said.

The rescued children would be provided shelter in the Child Care Institutions (CCIs), and reunited with their parents after producing them before the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Mr. Naik said.