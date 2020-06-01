Officials begin inspection on gas leak in Kakinada Autonagar

Tension prevailed for some hours last midnight as locals alerted the police and revenue authorities on the leakage of an unknown gas from a factory in the Autonagar area on the outskirts of Kakinada city.

Inspector of Factories, Kakinada, V. Suresh told The Hindu :“The locals have witnessed the leakage of the gas, reportedly from some factory in the Autongar area last midnight. However, they could not figure out the exact factory from which the suspected gas has been leaked”.

“Till Monday morning, we do not have any clue on the exact gas that was reportedly leaked from the Autonagar area. We have launched the investigation to identify the leakage and company respective by visiting the suspected factories in the Autonagar”, said Mr. V. Suresh.

The officials from the AP Pollution Control Board, revenue and police are also engaged in the field inspection to detect the gas leak.

However, no local has been found reporting any health complications due to the gas leak till Monday morning.