Official makes surprise visit to gurukulam at Jaggayyapet

Gandham Chandrudu gives tips to students on exam preparation

Naming the social welfare gurukulams after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was a historic decision, said Special Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Gandham Chandrudu.

He was addressing the students of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam (girls) at Jaggayyapet in Krishna district, where he made a surprise visit on Saturday. He said the government was imparting quality education through 191 such gurukulams across the State.

Speaking about the immense contribution of Dr. Ambedkar to the society, Mr. Chandrudu said he had fought several social maladies to educate himself and reach a position from where he could make his voice heard.

Mr. Chandrudu shared with the students a few tips on exam preparation and said the government was making all-out efforts to ensure that every child was educated.

After going around the dining halls, kitchen, store rooms, playground, digital classrooms and Atal Tinkering Labs on the school premises, he directed the staff to make effective use of these labs by encouraging the students to take up local issues and find solutions to them through use of science and technology. He also underlined the need to strengthen libraries and asked teaching staff to raise the students’ interest in reading.

Secretary of the Gurukulams Pavana Murthy and other senior officials were present.