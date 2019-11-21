ODF Plus publicity vehicle hits the road

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz inaugurated an Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus publicity vehicle at his camp office in the city on Thursday.
Mr. Imtiaz said that 1,46,497 independent household toilets were set up to ensure eradication of open defecation. However, he said that there were close to 200 villages in the district where not all the toilets were being used.
The Collector said that the publicity vehicle would tour the targeted villages for two months to spread awareness with the help of video clippings. He said the drive was aimed at ensuring use of toilets by all by the end of this year.
