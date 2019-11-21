Andhra Pradesh

ODF Plus publicity vehicle hits the road

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz inaugurating the ODF plus Publicity Vehicle at his camp office on Thursday.

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz inaugurating the ODF plus Publicity Vehicle at his camp office on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

more-in

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz inaugurated an Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus publicity vehicle at his camp office in the city on Thursday.

Mr. Imtiaz said that 1,46,497 independent household toilets were set up to ensure eradication of open defecation. However, he said that there were close to 200 villages in the district where not all the toilets were being used.

The Collector said that the publicity vehicle would tour the targeted villages for two months to spread awareness with the help of video clippings. He said the drive was aimed at ensuring use of toilets by all by the end of this year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
environmental issues
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 11:12:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/odf-plus-publicity-vehicle-hits-the-road/article30041153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY