Octogenarian celebrates ‘Chittoor’s birthday’ by distributing buttermilk to people

April 01, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

In the summer months, the Chowdeswaramma Temple Junction on Vellore Road in Chittoor witnesses a rush as the daily wagers and the Tirumala-bound devotees stop at a small vend to have buttermilk to quench their thirst.

Parvathareddi Parthasarathi Naidu, a former municipal councillor, has been distributing buttermilk to the people free of cost for the last 25 years. “I start the buttermilk camp on April 1, which happens to be the birthday of the undivided Chittoor district, every year. I distribute buttermilk free of cost till the summer lasts, usually three months. Though Chittoor has been trifurcated after the reorganisation of districts, none can change the history,” said Mr. Parthasarathi Naidu, who turned 83 on April 1 (Monday).

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and senior civil judge I. Karuna Kumar inaugurated the buttermilk camp which saw a rush as Chitoor recorded 37 degrees Celsius.

Morning walkers, senior citizens, and pedestrian pilgrims bound for Tirumala from Tamil Nadu took part in the inaugural as friends of the octogenarian cut cake to celebrate the birthday of Mr. Parthasarathi Naidu. A community lunch followed.

“I started the buttermilk camp 25 years ago after an elderly pilgrim fell unconscious after suffering a sunstroke at the Chowdeswaramma Temple Junction. I took him to the hospital where I decided to start the buttermilk camp. I distribute buttermilk to more than 1,000 people between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m daily,” said Mr. Parthasarathi Naidu.

Mr. Karuna Kumar praised the octogenarian’s dedication and commitment, calling it an exemplary and inspirational initiative.