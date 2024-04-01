GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Octogenarian celebrates ‘Chittoor’s birthday’ by distributing buttermilk to people

Parvathareddi Parthasarathi Naidu, a former municipal councillor, has been distributing buttermilk free of cost during the summer for the last 25 years

April 01, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Parvathareddi Parthasarathi Naidu during the inaugural of his buttermilk camp at Chowdeswaramma Temple Junction in Chittoor on Monday.

Parvathareddi Parthasarathi Naidu during the inaugural of his buttermilk camp at Chowdeswaramma Temple Junction in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the summer months, the Chowdeswaramma Temple Junction on Vellore Road in Chittoor witnesses a rush as the daily wagers and the Tirumala-bound devotees stop at a small vend to have buttermilk to quench their thirst.

Parvathareddi Parthasarathi Naidu, a former municipal councillor, has been distributing buttermilk to the people free of cost for the last 25 years. “I start the buttermilk camp on April 1, which happens to be the birthday of the undivided Chittoor district, every year. I distribute buttermilk free of cost till the summer lasts, usually three months. Though Chittoor has been trifurcated after the reorganisation of districts, none can change the history,” said Mr. Parthasarathi Naidu, who turned 83 on April 1 (Monday).

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and senior civil judge I. Karuna Kumar inaugurated the buttermilk camp which saw a rush as Chitoor recorded 37 degrees Celsius.

Morning walkers, senior citizens, and pedestrian pilgrims bound for Tirumala from Tamil Nadu took part in the inaugural as friends of the octogenarian cut cake to celebrate the birthday of Mr. Parthasarathi Naidu. A community lunch followed.

“I started the buttermilk camp 25 years ago after an elderly pilgrim fell unconscious after suffering a sunstroke at the Chowdeswaramma Temple Junction. I took him to the hospital where I decided to start the buttermilk camp. I distribute buttermilk to more than 1,000 people between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m daily,” said Mr. Parthasarathi Naidu.

Mr. Karuna Kumar praised the octogenarian’s dedication and commitment, calling it an exemplary and inspirational initiative.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.