Oberoi Group eyes ₹250-crore Pitchuka Lanka resort project in Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh

January 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A delegation led by Oberoi Group Chief Executive Officer Vikram S. Oberoi has evinced interest in executing a proposed ₹250-crore tourism resort project at Pitchuka Lanka near Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

In 2021, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao invited private partners for the proposed project at Pitchuka Lanka, an island that is home to the Blackbuck (antilope cervicapra).

On January 28, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha and a delegation led by Mr. Oberoi held talks on tourism projects in the Godavari region. The talks were held at the Rajamahendravaram airport.

“The Oberoi Group delegation has liked the proposed Pitchuka Lanka site for the tourism resorts project. It has collected all the details on other tourist spots near Rajamahendravaram, annual inflow of tourists, and other necessary data,” Mr. Himanshu Shukla told The Hindu.

“A large delegation from the Oberoi Group will visit Pitchuka Lanka again in February-end. We explained to them the tourism potential of the Godavari region during the talks,” said Mr. Shukla.

In Pitchuka Lanka, the State government earmarked 56 acres of land for the proposed resorts and all necessary surveys have been completed.

Mr. Bharat said that the Oberoi Group had also been briefed on the State government’s plan to tap the potential for introduction of sea-plane facility at Pitchuka Lanka and Havelock bridge. Oberoi Group president (Corporate Affairs) Rajaraman Sankar and Chief Financial Officer Kallol Kundu were part of the delegation.