Nurses seek regularisation of services

Contract and outsourced nursing staff of Government General Hospital staging a dharna in Anantapur on Wednesday.

The contract nursing staff of the Government General Hospital in Anantapur on Wednesday abstained from work for some time and staged a dharna on the premises of the hospital seeking regularisation of their services as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his election campaign.

The contract and outsourced nursing staff have been attending duties wearing black badges in all hospitals for the past three days. On Wednesday, they came out of the hospital holding placards to voice their concerns.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy in a video message to the Chief Minister reminded him of his promise of regularisation of the contract employees while he was in the opposition.

“We have been working in the hospital like other staff members for more than a decade and in some cases even two decades with a hope that our services would be regularised," said a nurse.

