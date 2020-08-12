Nurse procures 300 antigen test kits with forged papers

The accused was suspended from duty a few days ago, say health officials

A Male Nurse Orderly (MNO) working at the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) has allegedly procured 300 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits by submitting forged documents to the office of the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) on Monday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after district medical officials lodged a complaint with the police following an internal inquiry.

The MNO, identified as Sheik Basha, allegedly collected the 300 RAT kits from the DMHO office by submitting a document bearing a forged signature of the GGH-Kakinada Resident Medical Officer (RMO).

“On Monday itself, we verified the document submitted by Mr. Basha to collect the kits and found that the RMO’s signature was forged. Mr. Basha had also used the RMO’s official stamp which was stamped on the document to establish the authenticity of the document,” DMHO B. Subramanyeswari told The Hindu.

“We came to know about the incident during an internal investigation after another GGH-Kakinada staffer visited our office to collect the 300 RAT kits by producing an original copy of the indent letter on the same day,” said Dr. Subramanyeswari.

GGH-K Superintendent M. Raghavendra Rao shed further light on the matter. “The MNO, Mr. Basha, was suspended from duty a few days ago on charges of stealing some RAT kits from the hospital. Till recently, he used to collect the RAT kits from the DMHO office. However, he has reportedly collected the RAT kits using a fake document and forged signature of the official on Monday,” he said.

“A complaint has been lodged with the police on Tuesday based on the internal inquiry. Necessary documents have also been handed over to the police to trace the accused,” said Dr. Raghavendra Rao.

Kakinada DSP (Law and Order) V. Bhima Rao said that a written complaint has been received from the DMHO office on Tuesday evening and that an investigation has been launched. A cheating case has been registered at the III-Town police station, he said.