‘Number of students going to Canada has gone up’

Representative of IDP Education Private Limited, Visakhapatnam, Senthilnathan Kamalanathan, said that number of students expressing interest to study in Canada, has rapidly increased since the last one to two years. He was addressing a session at The Hindu office, over the current scenario, trends in overseas education, here on Friday.

Mr. Kamalanathan said that destinations should be selected only after finding out student’s interest in courses. He said that while universities in US are most preferred for computer science courses, universities in UK have a special place for management and law courses. Similarly for long term settlement, Canada comes into picture, he said.

“Once student decides about the course to pursue, he/she has to target a seat in a university in that country, but they should not stick to a university first. Every destination gives something great for the student,” he said.

He said that there are different perspectives to study abroad — promoting international education, having wider options in research, infrastructure, global exposure etc. Mr Kamalnathan said that even though the reality is that it would take about ₹30 to ₹50 lakh for overseas education, there are many students who finished it within ₹10 to ₹15 lakh. He said that there are several Indian students, who were rejected in IITs, have finished overseas education by getting scholarships.