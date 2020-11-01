Number of devotees to be restricted at Pushkar ghats

Entry of devotees will be restricted at the Tungabhadra Pushkarams to be conducted from November 20 to December 1 at 21 ghats in the district in order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said here on Saturday.

After inspecting the permanent development works as part of the preparation for the conduct of the Pushkarams, Mr. Rajendranath, along with Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, District Collector G. Veerapandian and Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, said that the State government had sanctioned ₹230 crore for laying of roads, construction and repair of ghats, street lighting and construction of toilets.

“Adherence to COVID-19 protocols will be mandatory for all devotees and it is the duty of the State administration to ensure that the virus does not spread further during the 15-day Pushkarams, during which many people from Karnataka are also expected to visit,” the Minister said. He visited the Pushkar Ghat development works at Sankalp Bag, Munagalapadu, Raghavendra Mutt, Pump House, and Sunkeshula Dam site.