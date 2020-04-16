Number of COVID casesin Guntur mounts to 122

The State reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, taking the tally to 534 in 11 districts. Three new cases each were reported in Krishna, Kurnool and West Godavari districts.

At a time when the Department of Health claimed that it would be testing over 3,000 samples in a day, for the first time on Thursday, the evening bulletin was withheld.

15 discharged

In a positive development, at least 15 persons — 13 from Kurnool and two from Anantapur — have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to reports.

The Health Department on its Twitter handle announced that 13 patients were discharged and Deputy CM and Minorities Welfare Minister Sk. Amzath Basha and Kadapa district Collector C. Hari Kiran interacted with them at the hospital.

So far, Guntur has reported 122 cases, the highest in the State. It is followed by Kurnool (113), Nellore (58), Krishna (48), Prakasam (42), Kadapa (36), West Godavari (34), Chittoor (23), Anantapur (21), Visakhapatnam (20) and East Godavari (17). A total of 35 patients, including 10 from Visakhapatnam district, have recovered and were discharged, while 14 persons succumbed to the disease across the State.

Woman tests positive after death

The test result of a 74-year-old woman came as a shock to several people at Gandhi Nagar and surrounding areas in the city.

The woman, who got admitted to the Guntur GGH on April 11, was treated for heart ailment and died on April 12, but it emerged the next day that COVID was the reason.

Funeral was conducted before before test results were out and 100 people, including local leaders, who attended it, were sent to quarantine.

Officials collected samples of the woman’s family members, servants and people who attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, the city reported three new positive cases, according to the district bulletin issued by Collector A. Md. Imtiaz. This takes the total number of cases in the district to 48.

Among them is a 5-year-old girl, a close contact of a Delhi returnee.