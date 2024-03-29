NSU holds ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’

March 29, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The second edition of the four-day ‘All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival 2024’ engulfed the National Sanskrit University (NSU) campus, with around 400 students from across 24 states arriving at the temple city to participate in the annual festival. The event began on March 28 and will conclude on March 31.

Competitions are being held in 24 categories including dance, vocal music, Antakshari, Sahitya Bhashyam, Agama Bhashyam, folk art forms, etc., with only Sanskrit as the medium.

Several students who participated last year came back for the second time. Many students arrived in traditional attire reflecting the cultural ethos of the states they represent. Students from Maharashtra, Bengal, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh said that the event was a successful cultural confluence for them.