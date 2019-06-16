NSTL getting ready for ToT on advanced variants of torpedoes

With Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a premier DRDO lab making elaborate preparations for transfer of technology on advanced versions of heavy and light weight torpedoes, Visakhapatnam is poised to find a place in world map of underwater weapon production.

NSTL Director O.R. Nandagopan has said on the sidelines of a daylong Navy-Industry User Meet in connection with the diamond jubilee of the lab set up in 1969 on Saturday that they had developed the design for advanced heavy weight and light weight torpedoes.

sIn next two to three years, the transfer of technology (ToT) would be made, he said.

The weapons equipped with self-guided systems using artificial intelligence would have higher speed and accuracy to hit the targets, he said. He said there was good progress with regard to Mode-1 of advanced heavy weight torpedoes.

Contract

Visakhapatnam has already emerged as the main hub for production of underwater weapons with the establishment of a dedicated facility by Bharat Dynamics Ltd, a defence PSU.

The Navy recently signed contract with BDL to manufacture heavyweight anti-submarine torpedoes Varunastra in association with NSTL. The contract for a value of ₹1187.82 crore will be executed over a period of 42 months. The torpedoes which have already been inducted into the Navy are electrically propelled underwater weapons equipped with atomic and remote controlled guided systems.

Only America and a few other countries are able to manufacture such torpedoes. Varunastra torpedoes are said to be seven to eight metre long with a weight of 1500 kg.

It can travel at 74 kmph carrying a warhead of 250 kg.Visakhapatnam is also home to the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command. Another futuristic naval base is under development at Rambilli near here for docking of nuclear powered Arihant-class submarines. The Arihant-class submarines are under construction at L&T-managed Ship Building Centre in the city.