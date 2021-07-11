NRIs donate oxygen cylinders, concentrators

Non-Resident Indians(NRIs) living in the USA, have donated 1,000 ‘D’ type oxygen cylinders, for use in government hospitals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts in view of the threat of the COVID-19 third wave.

While 500 oxygen cylinders would be utilised in Visakhapatnam district, 250 each would be used in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. In addition to this, 63 oxygen concentrators were donated to Sri Sathya Sai Trust, Anantapur, and 10 oxygen concentrators were donated for use in North Andhra districts.

The donors are: Gopalakrishna Vaddi of Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district, Madhav Devalaraja of Kurnool district and Nagaraju Kanneboyina of Dr. YSR district. Deepak Padmakumar, an IFS Officer in Beijing, coordinated the transport, logistics and import of the healthcare equipment from China to Visakhapatnam.

Siddarth (Sino Global Logistics) of JM Baxi group, met the total transportation cost from China to Visakhapatnam.