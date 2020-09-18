NREDCAP sets the ball rolling for storage of renewable energy

Focus is on creating pumped hydro-storage facility, says official

In an attempt to convert variable renewable energy sources into round-the-clock power and attract investments to the State, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has laid its focus on creating pumped hydro-storage (PHS) facility.

PHS works by storing energy in water in the upper reservoir, pumped from a second reservoir at a lower elevation when there is excess power in the system. When there is demand for energy, the water in the upper reservoir is released and as it falls, it turns turbines that produce power.

The NREDCAP has short-listed seven of the 29 feasible locations identified last year to set up solar parks and has floated tenders for preparation of Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR). “It may take two years for the DPR after which we will start the project,” says NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and MD S. Ramana Reddy.

The plan is to produce more renewable energy and integrate it with the grid. “Besides the existing 8,000 MW of renewable energy resources, we want to produce 10,000 MW more through the A.P. Green Energy Corporation, exclusively to meet the demands of the farm sector, especially the nine-hour free power scheme,” he explains.

The locations to set up solar parks have been identified and transmission and sub-station works have started. “We have asked the AP-Transco to keep the sub-stations and evacuation lines ready as we will shortly call tenders for the 10,000 MW solar power plants,” he said.

Integration with grid

To integrate 18,000 MW of renewable energy with the grid, the State will need a pumped hydro storage facility. “ Around 90 % of the renewable power is available only in the day time, but the peak demand is after 5 p.m. We need to store the power. Globally, there is no storage technology in megawatt scale except pumped hydro storage,” says Mr. Reddy.

When the DPR is ready, the NREDCAP will establish the power plants but their number would depend on the government’s financial position then.

Export policy

Referring to the renewable energy export policy , Mr. Reddy says the NREDCAP will identify, demarcate and aggregate uncultivable vacant lands in Rayalaseema region, and set up transmission sub-stations in collaboration with either the Transco or the Power Grid Corporation of India.

As a major portion of the power will be sold outside the State, the NREDCAP is keen on a tie-up with the Power Grid Corporationr̥to set up two new Central power grid sub-stations in Kurnool and in Anantapur districts. “This will help us export nearly 8 gigawatt (8,000 MW) of power to other States,” says Mr. Reddy, adding that the NREDCAP has requested sanction of sub-stations at three other locations—Badwel in Kadapa, and Puttaparthi and Kadiri in Anantapur, as land banks are available there.