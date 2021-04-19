Now, check how many mobile numbers are issued to you

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced the launch of a portal (https://www.tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in) that enables users to identify the number of mobile connections issued in their name.

Deputy Director General of DoT, A. Robert Ravi, said in a press release that the number of mobile connections that can be issued to any individual is restricted to nine.

However, it has emerged that more than nine mobile connections are operational in the names of certain users.

In order to streamline the process, DoT launched the portal for consumers of A.P. Licensed Service Area consisting of the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The department will intimate all such consumers through SMS informing the number of mobile connections working in their names.

The consumers can visit the portal and can report the numbers that are not required. The telecom service providers will then take suitable action. The consumers will be provided ticket IDs with which they can track the progress of action requested.