The ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option has got a vote share of 1.2%, that is, 3.98 lakh votes in the State Assembly elections. In the parliamentary constituencies, the vote share of NOTA was 1.5%, that is, 4.65 lakh votes.

The highest number of NOTA votes were polled in Araku constituencies, in the State. While the NOTA was used by about 8,000 voters in the Assembly segment where former Minister Kidari Sravan Kumar contested from TDP, about 47,000used NOTA in the parliamentary constituency.