Andhra Pradesh

North Andhra irrigation projects ignored, says forum

more-in

Forum for Development of North Andhra has found fault with the State Budget pointing out that no specific steps are announced on the development of the North Andhra. Forum general secretary A. Aja Sarma welcomed the allocation of funds to Girijan Medical College, medical college at Vizianagaram and kidney research centre at Palasa.

The budget made no mention of Uttrandhra Sujala Sravanti that would transform the North Andhra or negotiating with the Odisha government on Vamsadhara and Jhanjhavati projects, he said in a statement here.

While the A.P. Bifurcation Act promised Metro Rail to Visakhapatnam, the present budget talked about monorail raising doubts over the metro project. No allocation was made about the Girijan University at Araku announced by the Chief Minister for which land acquisition was taken up, Mr. Sarma said.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2019 12:47:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/north-andhra-irrigation-projects-ignored-says-forum/article28416341.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY