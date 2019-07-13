North Andhra irrigation projects ignored, says forum

Forum for Development of North Andhra has found fault with the State Budget pointing out that no specific steps are announced on the development of the North Andhra. Forum general secretary A. Aja Sarma welcomed the allocation of funds to Girijan Medical College, medical college at Vizianagaram and kidney research centre at Palasa.

The budget made no mention of Uttrandhra Sujala Sravanti that would transform the North Andhra or negotiating with the Odisha government on Vamsadhara and Jhanjhavati projects, he said in a statement here.

While the A.P. Bifurcation Act promised Metro Rail to Visakhapatnam, the present budget talked about monorail raising doubts over the metro project. No allocation was made about the Girijan University at Araku announced by the Chief Minister for which land acquisition was taken up, Mr. Sarma said.