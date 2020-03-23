Normal life comes to a grinding halt

“Cancel your journeys if not urgent, and please stay back in your houses. Do not move in public places and maintain self-isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which has has killed more than 11,000 persons in 160 counties.” This was the message being aired at bus and railway station in wake of the 14-hour ‘janata curfew’ observed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the medical officers, people remained indoors. Workers were seen sanitising bus and railway stations, waiting halls, platforms, ticket counters, and other public places to kill the virus, if any.

RTC, Railways play it safe

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which ferries 65 lakh passengers through 12,000 buses, cancelled many services, and the Railways too cancelled and regulated many trains. The busy Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), and the ever busy Vijayawada railway station were deserted. Platforms, foot overbridges and parking places were seen empty.

“We are returning to Guntur from Warangal. As our bus was delayed for about two hours, we got stuck in PNBS. Our family is waiting for APSRTC emergency services, if any, in the bus station,” said Ch. Kameshwara Rao.

Only a few passengers were seen on the few trains which passed through the Vijayawada station in the morning.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Additional Commissioner Bathina Srinivasulu, Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police and officers of other departments came on to the roads and called upon people to maintain self-isolation.

“We appeal to the NRIs who arrive in the State to undergo tests, follow the advice of medical experts and take all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the DGP said.

“I came from Hyderabad and I have to go to Vinukonda. There are no trains to reach my destination and I am waiting in the hall since morning,” said an Intermediate student Sreshta.

A few stranded passengers were seen sleeping in the waiting halls. Police were seen urging people not to move on roads. Autorickshaws, private travel buses and taxis were off the road. Staff of the Indian Red Cross Society (ICRS) were seen appealing to people to remain indoors.

All the main roads, including Benz Circle, M.G. Road (Bandar Road), Besant Road, and the Chennai and Hyderabad highways were deserted. Junctions such as Kaleswara Rao Market, Police Control Room, Ibrahimpatnam Ring Road, Kummaripalem Centre, Lenin Centre, Pipula Road, Gandhi Nagar Centre and other places were deserted since morning.

A similar situation prevailed in bus and railway stations in Gudivada, Kaikalur, Bhimavaram, Nidadavole, Eluru, and other places

Provision stores, meat shops, vegetable and fruit markets and other establishments downed shutters. Hotels, fast food centres and other eateries were closed. However, medical shops, milk parlours and hospitals which come under essential services were functioning.

The self-isolation continued till evening and only a few people came out of their houses after 7 p.m.

Educational institutions, temples, shops, and other business establishments were closed. Police and fire personnel, doctors and sanitation workers the ones moving on roads and taking measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

People sat glued to televisions swatching news on the alarming situation.