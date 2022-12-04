Non-political JAC urges Andhra Pradesh government to reintroduce three capitals Bill

December 04, 2022 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University former vice-chancellor and chairman of the non-political Joint Action Committee on three capitals, Hanumanthu Lajapathirai urged the government to table three capitals’ Bill in the budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to speed up the process of making Visakhapatnam the executive capital.

He hoped that the legal hurdles would be overcome soon and the State makes a rapid development in all the regions.

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, he said that the Supreme Court’s stay on some directions contained in the AP High Court order was a positive signal and hoped that the final judgement would be in favour of AP government’s proposal.

“The entire north Andhra region including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will develop quickly by virtue of their proximity to Visakhapatnam which is one of the the world's best cities. Its growth will fetch more income to the government which can in turn use the funds for overall development of the State including Amaravati region,” said Dr. Lajapathirai.

“The State government’s concept will ensure real justice to Visakhapatnam since its potentiality was ignored when AP was made separate State in the Year-1953. During the States’ reorganisation in 1956, Hyderabad was chosen as the capital for merged AP-Telangana areas. AP could have got the best and perfect capital if Visakhapatnam was considered in 1956 itself. Fortunately, the chance has again come with the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal of three capitals. Now all the people have to support for the proposal to ensure a bright future for the coming generations,” he added.

Dr. Lajapathirai said that then the government opted Amaravati region for the capital although Sivaramakrishnan Committee had strongly opposed usage of fertile lands of Guntur-Vijayawada for the construction of the capital.

“Compared to Amaravati, Visakhapatnam has the best air, sea and road connectivity. It has a cosmopolitan culture which is required for people of other States to settle down happily. That is why, we have been campaigning in every nook and corner of the north Andhra region to get the support from all sections to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital for AP,” he added.