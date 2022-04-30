No truth in reports of question paper leakage in A.P., says official

He warns of action against those sharing unverified news in this regard

Director, Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy on Saturday said certain ‘vested interests’ were working overtime to disturb the smooth conduct of the ongoing 10 th class examinations.

In an appeal made to students, parents and the public in general, he said there was no truth in reports of question paper leakages as was being reported from some quarters. Elaborate and fool-proof arrangements were made for the conduct of the exams that started on April 27.

Referring to the ‘rumours’ of paper leakage, he said certain ‘vested interests’ had connived with a couple of staff members in the examination centres and circulated the images of the question papers one and a half hours after the commencement of the examinations on the first day.

The SSC exams are being conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and students have already completed Telugu, Hindi and English exams, while they have to write their exams in mathematics, physics, biology, social studies, Sanskrit and vocational subjects.

Mr. Reddy said, “The question papers that are secured in the nearest police stations, are shifted to the exam centres only half an hour before the exams and the seal is opened in the presence of two invigilators at 9.15 a.m. and then they are sent to the exam rooms at 9.25 a.m. while the students get the question papers in their hand only at 9.30 a.m.”

He said, “Certain people with malafide intentions connived with a couple of staff at the examination centres and used mobile phones to click photographs of the question papers which were then circulated in WhatsApp groups.”

Cases had been booked against them under the Examination Act 25/97. Four employees were suspended and 12 persons were arrested in Nandyal, two were placed under suspension and seven others were arrested in Chittoor district and two government employees had been taken into police custody in Satya Sai district, he said.

Mr. Reddy warned that cases would be booked against not just those resorting to such acts but also against the people who shared any such news in WhatsApp groups without verifying it. He appealed to the media and the public in general to inform the nearest police station or officials of the Education Department if they received any such news.