No Sarva darshan at Tirmala temple from April 12

The Sarva darshanam at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here will be temporarily suspended from April 12.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of an exceptional increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. However, tokens will be issued till April 11 evening for the benefit of those having already planned their pilgrimage.

It was only last week that the TTD scaled down the issuance of SSD tokens to just 15,000 a day.

The abnormal increase of COVID cases in Tirupati has to a great extent influenced the decision as thousands of devotees line up to avail themselves of the tokens issued on a daily basis.

The TTD, which said that the health of pilgrims was paramount to it, also stated that the resumption of darshan tokens would be formally announced once the normalcy was restored.