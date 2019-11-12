No room for graft in recruitmentof outsourced staff, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the official website (apcos.ap.gov.in) of Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) during a review meeting on the Spandana programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the APCOS would maintain transparency in recruitment and payments giving no room for middlemen or corruption.

Reservations

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that all the appointments would be made through APCOS which would check irregularities and ensure implementation of the government policy of reservations to SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities and women.

Placement of workforce from district to Secretariat level would be taken care of by APCOS and salaries be credited to the bank accounts of the outsourced employees and the vacancies list should be acquired by December 15 and placement orders should be given from January 1.

Approving authorities

At the district level, the in-charge Minister would be the approving authority and Collector would be the convenor and at the State level, the Minister concerned and department secretary would head the programme.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to increase the number of stock points to 190 and under the sand week programme, increase excavation to 1.2 lakh tonnes per day and transportation of sand to two lakh tonnes.

AgriGold cheques

Regarding delay in encashment of the cheques given to AgriGold victims, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked District Collectors to personally expedite the process.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Perni Venkataramiah, L. Narayana Swamy and officials concerned participated in the meeting.