No room for complacency, says Jagan

The State surpassed Rajasthan and stood first in the country in the COVID-19 tests per million ratio by conducting 961 tests on Thursday, officials told Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting.

Of the 48,034 tests conducted so far, 14,423 were rapid tests. Of them, 11,543 were conducted in the red zones. On Wednesday, 6,520 RT-PCR tests were conducted. Of the total rapid tests, 30 turned out to be positive. For further confirmation, PCR tests would be done, the officials said.

ICMR approval

Stating that the kits procured from South Korea had ICMR’s approval and were working satisfactorily, the officials said the tests were being conducted as per protocol. They further said that China and Singapore were experiencing another outbreak of virus.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while patting the officials for the achievement, asked them not to be complacent.

“Take necessary steps and conduct another round of door-to-door survey in July. Focus attention on thalassemia, cancer and dialysis patients. See that these patients do not face any hardship. Respond immediately to all the calls received on the helpline number 104. Ensure that emergency and delivery cases are not hit,” the Chief Minister said.