No restriction on entry of vehicles from other States, says East Godavari SP

Night curfew to be enforced at border

East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Raveendranath Babu on Tuesday stated that there would be no restrictions on the entry of vehicles entering the district from the neighboring States of Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

However, the curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 would be enforced at the inter-State border in East Godavari Agency, which might affect the movement of people, the SP said.

“We seek the support from the public to cooperate with the frontline staff to implement the curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. till January 31. Those traveling by road during the curfew time should produce their travel tickets,” said Mr. Raveendranath Babu.

The police teams would also be deployed across the district and the district borders to prevent the movement of people as against the curfew guidelines.

The SP also appealed to the government staff and people associated with the emergency services to produce their identity proof as demanded by the police personnel on duty during the curfew hours. He also advised the government staff to obtain a valid pass for travelling during curfew hours.