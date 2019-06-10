No respite from jumbo problem in Chittoor villages

A week after three wild elephants from Koundinya wildlife sanctuary in Palamaner and Kuppam ranges had strayed far away into the adjoining Punganur range, the forest officials are yet to trace the pachyderms, prowling in the thickets and hillocks. The officials have stepped up efforts to drive them back into the sanctuary.

Around midnight of June 2, three male elephants had left the sanctuary. On June 4 morning, they were sighted at a hillock close to Chowdepalle of Punganur range, several kilometres away from sanctuary. As the presence of jumbos in this area is considered strange, the farmers were caught in the grip of fear. While efforts are under way to make the animals retreat, they had suddenly disappeared into the thickets, and moved into a valley.

The Madanapalle forest officials said that in the small hours of Saturday, the trumpeting of the elephants was reported from the forests close to Nelamalleswara Swamy temple near Chowdepalle. On close observation, the trackers found the dung and footprints of the elephants near the temple. Ten forest staff was entrusted with the job of tracing the elephants. In case of any emergency, the officials are contemplating to deploy the trained elephants (kumkies) to accomplish the task. The villagers expressed fears that in view of the non-availability of water and fodder in the forests, the elephants in all probability would raid the human habitations and fields. The episode of a wild elephant from Karnataka killing a farmer three years ago in Punganur area, and remaining elusive for a week was still fresh in their minds.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor) T. Chakrapani told The Hindu that the elephants were reported to be moving at Kanduru village of Chowdepalle limits. “We are making all efforts to drive the animals back into the Koundinya,” he said.

Several herds on prowl

During the last 24 hours, as many as four herds, each with members of 17, 10, 8 and 6, are reported to be on prowl at forest fringe areas surrounding the Koundinya sanctuary. In the early hours of Sunday, a herd of 10 elephants raided the standing crops of sugarcane and mango at Mandipeta Kotur village. On Saturday night, three herds created panic at Musallamadugu, Kaluvapalle and Mandipeta Kotur. Elderly farmers observed that the entire jumbo population of the Koundinya, estimated to be around 45, including the residents of Tamil Nadu forests, has moved out from the deeper zone, lingering at the buffer areas. This disturbing development is first of its kind in four decades, ever since the Asian elephant species made its first appearance in tri-State Kuppam Junction. Fearing jumbos, the farmers have embarked on arranging small machans on treetops for night vigils and reinforcement to drive them away.

Lone elephant

Like adding fuel to fire, a lone male adult elephant, known for its mischief in the fields since a couple of years, has been targeting mango gardens and damaging farm equipment at forest fringe villages in Baireddipalle mandal between Palamaner and V.Kota, during the last five days.