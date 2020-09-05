No respite from increasing COVID cases

40 lakh samples tested in A.P. so far with a positivity rate of 12.09%

Andhra Pradesh has for yet another day reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 infections. With 10,825 new cases, the second biggest single-day spike so far, the tally went up to 4,87,331 and with 71 more deaths the toll climbed to 4,347 as of Saturday morning. It was the eleventh consecutive day to see over 10,000 new infections in the State.

As many as 11,941 patients have recovered in the past day and the recovery rate further increased to 78.41%. So far, 3,82,104 patients have recovered in the State. There are 1,00,880 active cases in the State.

40-lakh tests

The State’s testing figure crossed the 40-lakh mark. So far, 40,35,317 samples including 69,623 in the past day were tested and 12.08% of them turned positive. With this, about 7.56% of the State's population has been tested for COVID so far and 0.91% population was infected. The tests per million ratio crossed the 75,000-mark as it reached 75,567.

As per the latest data available on State's COVID dashboard, nearly half of the tests were conducted in Kurnool, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Chittoor districts. East Godavari has the highest positivity rate at 16.44%, while Krishna has the least positivity rate at 5.13% despite having more persons tested. In 10 districts, the positivity rate is higher than 10%, while only Krishna and Srikakulam have less than 10% positivity rate.

New cases and deaths

East Godavari reported the highest single-day tally of infections and five districts reported more than a thousand new infections. Nellore reported the highest number of new deaths.

The new cases and deaths are as follows: East Godavari (1,399 cases and 1 death), Prakasam (1,332 and 5), West Godavari (1,103 and 8), Nellore (1,046 and 13), Kadapa (1,039 and 3), Chittoor (938 and 7), Visakhapatnam (765 and 5), Vizianagaram (642 and 6), Guntur (641 and 7), Srikakulam (601 and 2), Anantapur (549 and 8), Kurnool (433 and 2), Krishna (337 and 4).

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam crossed the 40,000-mark and Kadapa crossed the 30,000-mark in the infection tally.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (65,704), Kurnool (48,006), Anantapur (44,547), West Godavari (41,802), Chittoor (41,634), Visakhapatnam (40, 214), Guntur (39,432), Nellore (35,979), Kadapa (30,577), Prakasam (28,032), Srikakulam (27,166), Vizianagaram (23,318) and Krishna (18,025).