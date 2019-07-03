No reduction in Naidu’s security, A-G tells HC

The High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seeking restoration of full security to July 9, and directed the State government to file a detailed affidavit.

Advocate-General Subrahmanyam Sriram informed Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao that the security for Mr. Naidu was not curtailed. This was contradicted by the petitioner’s counsel, Subba Rao, who apprehended a threat to the TDP leader from the Maoists and red sanders smugglers.

Govt.’s version

Mr. Sriram told the court that while 58 was the prescribed number of security personnel for the plaintiff, the government provided him a security cover comprising 74 policemen.

A round-the-clock static and mobile security cover was provided under the supervision of a DSP and regular anti-sabotage checks were being carried out at places where the protectee stayed and attended various programmes, the Mr. Sriram stated.

Threat from Maoists

Mr. Subba Rao contended that the personal security for Mr. Naidu was reduced, notwithstanding the fact that he figured in the Maoists’ hit-list and the security at his residence was also toned down.

He reminded the court that the Maoists had attacked Mr. Naidu in 2003, and there were reports, in the wake of the encounter between the extremists and the police on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) three years ago, that he could be targeted again. Under these circumstances, adequate security was to be arranged by the State, along with the Z-plus security given by the NSG commandos, Mr. Subba Rao appealed.

Adequate: Sucharita

Meanwhile, Home Minister M. Sucharita told the media at the Secretariat that the government provided Mr. Naidu more security than what was recommended by the review committee, and it would furnish full details to the court. A bullet-proof car and a jammer were arranged, along with other facilities, to safeguard the Leader of the Opposition, the Minister claimed.