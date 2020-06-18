No Rath Yatra in city for first time since 1864

The 188-year-old Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple at Kotha Road in Old Town will not be organising the annual Rath Yatra this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time in 156 years that the car festival will not be celebrated at the temple, which has been organising it every year since 1864.

According to the head priest of the temple, P. Jagannadha Acharyulu, the temple was built and consecrated in 1832 and the annual festival started to be held from 1864. “However, the festival had to be suspended this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” he said.

The temple was built by the Vysyas, which was the predominant community in Old Town at that time. Since then, Mr. Acharyulu’s family has been performing the pujas and rituals at the temple.

The Rath Yatra begins on June 23 and will be observed till July 3.

Earlier, the chariot carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra was pulled by devotees from the temple up to the Indira Jamuna temple located near Poorna Market. However, since the last four decades, the chariot is being pulled up to Turner’s Choultry, where the ‘Gundicha Ghar’ has been set up.

“The present chariot, built with solid wood and weighing several tonnes, has been in use for the last 80 years,” said Mr. Acharyulu.

Only darshan

Keeping the pandemic in mind, temple authorities have confirmed that devotees will be allowed to only have darshan of the deities.

Speaking to The Hindu, Executive Officer of the temple K. Sirisha said that no one will be allowed to bring any kind of puja material inside the temple and will be allowed only for a brief darshan.

According to her, all devotees will have to bring at least one identity proof. “Wearing a mask is compulsory and no one will be allowed without it. We also advise senior citizens and children below 10 years not to come to the temple,” she said.

The temple will be open from 6.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and two lines will be created for entry and exit. Though the festival begins from June 23, entry of devotees will commence from June 24 to July 3.

“Social distancing norms will be observed and we have decided not to allow more than 50 to 60 persons inside the temple premises at a time,” said Ms. Sirisha.

The Lord will be brought out of the sanctum sanctorum and kept in a specially erected ‘Mandapam’ for the darshan of the devotees.

“Except for the Rath Yatra, all other rituals will be observed religiously during the period and the pujas will be performed only by the priests,” said Mr. Acharyulu.