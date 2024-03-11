GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No power tariff hike this year: APERC

March 11, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA 

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
A file photo of APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy

A file photo of APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has stated that there would not be any revision in the power tariff for the financial year 2024-25, except for the Railways.  

APERC Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy released the Retail Supply Tariff (RST) Order for the year 2024-25 in Vijayawada on March 11.

Later addressing a press conference, he said that the revenue gap filed by the three Discoms - SPDCL, CPDCL, and EPDCL, was ₹13,624 crore. The Discoms have not considered the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) while calculating the revenue gap. The APERC has determined that the revenue gap would be ₹15,299 crore including the DBT. 

The Discoms have not communicated how they would bridge the revenue gap for the coming year. There are apprehensions that the power tariff would be hiked to bridge the gap when the APERC conducted public hearings, he said, “The State government has communicated to the APERC that it would pay the subsidy amount to the Discoms.”

 After adjustment of true up/down charges of previous years, the said amount comes down to ₹13,589 crore. This amount would be treated as a subsidy provided by the government. The APERC has directed the State Government that it would have to pay interest on the subsidy if it failed to pay the same in time.

APERC members Thakur Rama Singh and P. Venkat Rama Reddy were also present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.