No plan to extend holidays, says Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Sunday clarified that there was no plan to extend Sankranti holidays for schools.

In a statement, the Minister responded to reports saying that the government may extend Sankranti vacation in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. He said along with the health of children, the government had to think of their future as well.

Informing that the drive to vaccinate all teachers across the State had been completed, he said 92% of students in the 15-18 age groups had been inoculated against the virus.

He said parents need not worry about their children’s safety as the school authorities had put in place a strong safety net around school campuses to contain the spread of the virus.

Referring to speculations on extension of holidays, the Minister said at this moment there was no such plan but the government might rethink in the days to come depending on the intensity of the infections.