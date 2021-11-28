No personal remarks were uttered: Botcha

‘Unbecoming of Naidu to make it an issue’

There are no comments on record made by anyone in the Assembly regarding Nara Bhuvaneswari, said Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday.

“Some people shouted something that did not go on record because it was not clearly audible, and it is unbecoming of a former Chief Minister to make it an issue,” Mr. Satyanarayana opined.

At a press conference held to review the flood damage in the district, the Municipal Administration Minister said that he did not wish to comment on TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu breaking down at a press conference. “He should have remembered to show the same respect towards women when his party members commented on MLA Roja during his tenure as Chief Minister. Nobody in the Assembly commented on Ms. Bhuvaneswari, and disrespect towards women is something that is not tolerable,” the Minister asserted.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is giving women all opportunities in public life, he said.

Mr. Naidu’s offer to get houses registered free of cost was laughable, the Minister said, questioning why he did not do so during his 14-year tenure as Chief Minister. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered registration of all B/D Form pattas for houses and sites given from 1983 or Indiramma or Rajiv Gruhakalpa free of cost but has proposed a one-time payment of ₹10,000 to provide a full house in that plot, he added.