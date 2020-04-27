No new cases in Anantapur, three discharged

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Anantapur district, while three persons were discharged from COVID Hospital on Monday, following their testing negative twice in 48 hours.

While two women a 55 year-old and a 20 year-old were from Manirevu village in Kalyandurg mandal, the third patient was a 34-year-old person from Hindupur, and all of them were treated in the RDT Bathalapalli Hospital, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said in a release.

Meanwhile, of the 56 positive cases, the total number of patients undergoing treatment has come down to 32 now, and four persons had died earlier. Of the 32, two persons were being treated in State COVID Hospital in Tirupati.

While 138 persons were discharged from quarantine centres in the district on Sunday, 48 perons who have been suspected of contracting the virus were brought there, and the health of all 634 persons in 36 quarantine centres was being monitored and 1,318 other persons were being supported at 30 relief centres. In all 7,485 beds were available at the quarantine centres, he added.

COVID Special Officer K. Vijayanand, meanwhile, toured all the red zones in the city and reviewed the processes in place for providing medicines, grocery and other essentials. Municipal Commissioner P. Prashanthi, who accompanied the Special Officer, said that from April 29 the third tranche of rice and other essential items would be given to all 12.5 lakh card holders in the district and 61,800 of them were in the Anantapur Municipal limits.

Thumb impression has to be taken from all beneficiaries, but in the 11 red zone areas, an exemption would be sought from the District Collector, she added and the volunteers have been given the task of distributing them at their doorstep. The remaining people will get their items from 137 shops in the city.