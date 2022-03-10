No merger of schools, but classes in Andhra Pradesh: Minister 

‘Idea behind the move is to ensure optimum utilisation of resources’

Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh has said that the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated merger of classes, but not of schools.

“The idea behind the move is to ensure optimum utilisation of resources. The government has neither intention nor plans to close down schools,” said Mr. Suresh replying to questions raised by YSRCP MLAs Rajanna Dora, Karanam Dharmasri, Merugu Nagarjuna, Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi and Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy during question hour in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister said that the Andhra Pradesh government was setting up foundation schools with a view to improve the standards of education. “The SGTs are teaching most of the subjects in schools, which is impacting the quality. The government has identified the need for experts in every subject that is taught to students. Hence, the available resources are being optimised,” explained Mr. Suresh.

CBSE affiliation

The government has observed the need for bringing in ‘radical reforms’ in the assessment system. After exploring thoroughly with the various models of public examinations in the country, it has been found that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has acquired a brand stature. Based on the request of the government, the competent authority, the CBSE has confirmed their willingness to affiliate up to 1,000 schools in the first phase as per the Affiliation Bye-laws of the CBSE. The affiliation is under process,” the Minister said.

Mr. Suresh further said that the government had spent ₹13,023 crore (₹6,349.6 in 2019-20 academic year and ₹6673.40 crore in 2020-21 academic year) towards the annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 to each unique mother or guardian belonging to BPL families under the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme. Likewise, ₹3,669 crore of an outlay of ₹11,360 crore was spent on strengthening of government schools with 10 components under Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu scheme.

A financial outlay of ₹4,535 crore has been included to the Phase-II for 13,981 schools. A sum of ₹1,600 crore is being spent every year on the revamped mid-day meal programme to ensure quality and nutritious food under the ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’ scheme. Similarly, ₹1,437.31 crore ( ₹648.1 crore in 2020-21 and ₹789.21 crore in 2021-22) was spent on improving participation of children in schools by providing the school kits under the ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’. Also, ₹444.89 crore is being spent on health of students under the Toilet Maintenance Fund, he added.

TDP MLA K. Atchannaidu and others also spoke on the occasion.