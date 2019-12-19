No let-up in attacks on TDP workers, alleges Naidu

Continuing his tirade, former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the YSRCP of “blatantly threatening and attacking the party workers at the grassroots,” making it impossible for them to lead a peaceful life.

Things had come to such a pass that we had to start rehabilitation camps for the “victims” as the YSRCP government was foisting cases against the party workers under non-bailable sections, Mr. Naidu said while addressing partymen from Rapthadu Assembly constituency.

Turning his ire against the police personnel for their “partisan behaviour,” Mr. Naidu particularly named Circle Inspector Bhaktavatsalam, who, he alleged, had beaten a worker hailing from a weaker section.

“None in the police department has registered a case against this policeman,” he added.

At Atmakur in Guntur district, 130 persons were sent out of the village, Mr. Naidu alleged.

“When I tried to go there, I was not allowed to move out of my house,” Mr. Naidu said.

Threatening the police personnel of severe action on coming to power, Mr. Naidu said he would book cases against them if they did not work within the confines of law.

In the presence of former Minister Paritala Sunitha, he said that 40 cases were filed against the party workers in Anantapur district alone.

There were 122 persons who were either injured or affected in 42 incidents of violence in the district, Mr. Naidu said. “But no case is progressing as the accused YSRCP personnel have been given bail,” he said.

‘JC outbursts wrong’

Referring to the outbursts of former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy against the police, Mr. Naidu said, “It was wrong. He should not have spoken that way. But the YSRCP government is harming the financial interests of the opposition leaders.”

Alivelamma, a resident of B. Yaleru in Atmakur mandal, alleged that Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy’s followers had driven her out of the village and attacked her.

Similarly, septuagenarians Sriramulu and Balaji alleged that the MLA’s men had threatened them too.

Mr. Naidu said he would file cases against the people responsible for atrocities on Ms. Alivelamma.