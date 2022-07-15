No country can grow without women empowerment, says Venkaiah

Vice-President lauds Maris Stella College for imparting quality education for girls

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu releasing the souvenir at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Vice-President lauds Maris Stella College for imparting quality education for girls

VIJAYAWADA

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said that India will achieve 100% girl child literacy by 2035, and they will be trained in new courses as per National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020).

He exhorted the girls to come forward to learn and make innovations and use the opportunities in different sectors.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu participated in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Maris Stella College here on Friday. He praised the college management for delivering quality education to girls for the last 60 years.

“Maris Stella College is maintaining high standards and the alumni of the institution are in good positions in different countries,” he said.

“No country can progress without women empowerment. Educational institutions should design syllabus accordingly and strive to provide skill-based training for girls in colleges and universities,” he said.

He advised the managements of institutions to have tie-ups with industries and train the students in the courses which had demand in the market.

Expressing concern over less percentage of women in the workforce in the country, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu stressed the need for participation of women in different sectors.

He said that gender discrimination had become a menace in the society, and all the sections should strive to root it out.

Personality development

“Post Independence there was growth in girl child literacy, but it is still not up to the mark. Girls should take up higher education. In some fields, women are proving their talent and are creating miracles,” the Vice-President said.

“Education is not only for getting jobs but it should develop the person in all aspects. Institutions should focus on teaching morals and values along with education,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu opined.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Collector S. Dilli Rao, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, Sr. Theresa Thomas, Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha, college principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras, staff and students participated in the celebrations.