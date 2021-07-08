No beneficiary will be left out of housing scheme: Minister

‘Toll free number set up for queries regarding supply of construction material’

Minister for Housing Ch. Sri Ranganatha Raju on Wednesday said “Pedalandariki Illu” scheme was a continuous process and not even a single beneficiary would be left out of the housing scheme.

He said of the 31 lakh housing units, as many as 17.6 lakh units were already sanctioned and the remaining target would be grounded on a war-footing.

The Minister was speaking at the district-level review meeting on housing and agriculture issues at Srinivasa Auditorium at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

‘Employment generator’

The Minister said that in order to expedite construction of as many as 17,005 Jagananna Colonies in the State, a toll free number was put in place for queries regarding supply of sand, cement, steel and construction material. “The housing scheme is expected to create assets to the tune of ₹4 lakh crores and employment to lakhs of families,” Mr Raju said.

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy said the prime objective of setting of the district-level agriculture advisory boards was to stand by the farmers and to resolve their problems.

“During the Rythu Chaitanya Yatras, scheduled from July 9 to 22, as many as 187 Rythu Barosa Kendras and 5 agriculture labs would be inaugurated in Chittoor district,” the Minister said. The RBKs would also look into the aspects of generating support price to the crops and localized crop patterns for better yields.

Coconut saplings

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy said a beneficiary of a housing unit in the Jagananna Colonies would be provided with saplings of coconut trees. “This would play a crucial role in transforming the ambience of the Jaganna Colonies on a par with Kerala,” the Minister said.