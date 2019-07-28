‘No bag’ for children on first, third Saturdays across the State

Here is some good news for primary class students. The State government has issued orders for implementation of ‘No bag day’ in all primary classes in Andhra Pradesh.

The orders, issued recently, will come into effect immediately. The rule is mandate for all government and private schools, according to the officials of the Education Department.

Schools should maintain first and third Saturdays of every month as ‘No bag days’ and convey the message to students and parents in advance. The managements should take steps for implementation of the orders.

Hailed

Parents, children, school managements, teachers, student organisations and the child rights bodies expressed happiness for issuing the orders. They thanked the government for announcing two ‘No bag days’ in a month.

Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna District Education Officer (DEO) M.V. Rajya Lakshmi said that orders were issued to all the school managements to follow “No bag days’ on the first and third Saturdays of every month in all primary sections.

“The rule will be implemented in all government and private schools for all primary classes. We request the educational institutions to follow the orders strictly,” Ms. Rajya Lakshmi said.

Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson B.V.S. Kumar, who wrote to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on reduce of weight of school bags recently, expressed happiness over the decision. He appealed to the Education Department officials to focus on reducing the weight of bags, keeping in view of children’s health.

“I am happy that I can come to school freely without weight on my back during ‘No bag days’. I am carrying more than 20 books in my bag every day,” said a fifth class student P. Srujana.

Welcoming the orders on ‘No bag days’, Students Federation of India (SFI) State joint secretary S. Narasimham asked the government to implement the orders for higher class students also in all schools in the State.

“Announcing two ‘No bag days’ in a month is a good decision. But, the Education Department officials should take steps for strict implementation of the orders in all private schools, as many private and corporate education institution managements are not following the government orders,” said Bathina Raghuram, father of a second class student.

Teachers of various government schools welcomed the orders on two ‘No bag days’ every month.