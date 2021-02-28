Nine-year-old from Anantapur scales Kilimanjaro

A nine-year-old girl, Kadapala Rithvika, hailing from M. Agraharam village in Tadimarri Mandal of the district, scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, on Friday.
Daughter of a cricket coach for special Olympics, Kadapala Sankar, she is one of the youngest from the State to scale the mountain. A coach at Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, Kadapala Sankar had scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the peak in Tanzania, on January 24 last year. This year, he took his daughter along with him.
District Collector Gandham Chandrudu helped her by releasing ₹2,98,835 from the S.C. Corporation for her expedition on February 1. The girl felt proud to be the youngest Indian on the peak and held the national flag high to express her gratitude to the nation.
