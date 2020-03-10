Nine of 10 ULBs reserved for women in E. Godavari

Nine of the 10 poll-bound urban local bodies (ULBs) in East Godavari district have been reserved for women, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said, adding that Mummudivaram Nagara Panchayat is reserved for SC (general).

Referring to the final list of seats reserved for chairperson posts in various categories for the local body elections, here on Monday, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said nine ULBs would get women chairpersons. Those ULBs are Amalapuram, Samalkota, Pithapuram, Tuni, Ramachandrapuram, Gollaprolu, Peddapuram, Mandapeta, and Eleswaram.

“There will be no election to Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) in the wake of the conflict over the proposed merger of new areas. We have received guidelines from Election Commission not to conduct election to such ULBs,” said Mr. Muralidhar.

More than 3.5 lakh voters in 268 wards will exercise their franchise on March 23. There are 1.8 lakh male voters and 1.71 lakh female voters.