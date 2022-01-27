Nine COVID deaths, 13,618 fresh cases reported in A.P.

Visakhapatnam leads with 1,791 cases; daily positivity rate stands at 27.71%

Andhra Pradesh reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19 and 13,618 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,570 and 22,22,573 respectively. The number of recoveries increased to 21,01,685 with 8,687 patients recovering in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 94.56%.

The daily test positivity rate of the 49,143 samples tested in the past day was 27.71%. The daily test positivity rate has come down from 36% on Monday to 29.3% on Tuesday and 27.7% on Wednesday contrary to the increase in the number of samples tested.

East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported two deaths each, while Chittoor, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported one death each.

Visakhapatnam district reported the maximum of 1,791 fresh cases.

It was followed by Anantapur (1,650), Guntur (1,464), Kurnool (1,409), Prakasam (1,295), Nellore (1,007), East Godavari (961), Kadapa (907), Krishna (803), West Godavari (728), Srikakulam (644), Chittoor (494) and Vizianagaram (466).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (3,04,658), Chittoor (2,67,763), Guntur (1,92,186), West Godavari (1,85,376), Visakhapatnam (1,83,098), Anantapur (1,71,262), Nellore (1,57,911), Prakasam (1,49,528), Kurnool (1,34,420), Srikakulam (1,32,061), Krishna (1,26,819), Kadapa (1,24,477) and Vizianagaram (90,119).