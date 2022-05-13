NIA officials arrive in Madanapalle, take former Maoist to Tamil Nadu
He has been maintaining links with the extremist groups, it is alleged
The arrival of a team of officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Madanapalle on Thursday to take a former Maoist with them caused a flutter in Annamayya district.
As per information, the NIA officials had reached the house of a former Maoist, Anjaneyulu alias Anjili (36), issued a notice to his spouse under Section 41, and took him along with them to a destination in Tamil Nadu.
Anjaneyulu had left the movement and joined the mainstream six years ago. However, he had allegedly been maintaining links with the extremist groups, following which the NIA reportedly grew suspicious over his role in spreading the Maoist ideology among the youth and making fresh recruitments.
Meanwhile, Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari said the NIA had taken Anjaneyulu into custody and released him in the past too.
“It is a routine assignment on the part of the NIA to periodically question the former Maoists in case of any suspicion. The State police will only extend logistic support to the NIA teams, that too when they require it. Otherwise, we have no role to play in such cases,” he said.
