NIA arrests man wanted in Nizamabad PFI case from Mydukur

March 03, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KADAPA

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of a person wanted in the Nizamabad PFI case, and owing allegiance to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), from Mydukur town in Kadapa district.

The accused was identified as Abdul Salim, said to be the Telangana north regional secretary of the outfit, and is the fifteenth accused in the case registered by the Nizamabad Police in July 2022.

After announcing a cash reward of ₹2 lakh for information on his whereabouts, the NIA started probing his involvement in radicalisation of Muslim youth after inducting them into the PFI. He also allegedly sent the brainwashed youth to terror camps to get them trained in handling arms.

Salim was one of the eleven persons charge-sheeted in the case in December 2022, after which supplementary charge-sheets were filed against five persons in March 2023 and against one in December 2023.

Though the department has remained tight-lipped on the development, a sense of worry prevailed among the public as to how deep the PFI network has spread in the district.